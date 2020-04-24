When Ramanand Sagar acted in his show Ramayan. Seen the viral clip yet?

Ramanand Sagar did a cameo in his own mythological show, Ramayan.

Ramayan rerun has sent Indians down the memory lane. It has brought back that time when the entire family used to be glued to the TV screens. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is being re-telecast to keep TV viewers engaged as they are locked inside their homes during the lockdown. The shooting of all the shows have been cancelled indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and hence, there were no new episodes for the viewers.



Despite being re-telecast, Ramayan has been received with the same kind of love and appreciation. But, do you know that the show's director Ramanand Sagar had also acted in the show? Yes, you read that right. Ramanand Sagar had a cameo in the episode in which Ayodhya and the entire world in rejoicing the return of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile. The video has been shared by Doordarshan and it is going viral on social media. In the clip, Ramanand Sagar among other gods is seen singing a song on the return of Lord Rama.



Check out the video below:

Ramayan starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri as Ram, Sita and Lakshman respectively has received an overwhelming response from the older generation as well as millennials. In the video, Sunil Lahri expressed gratitude to his fans for loving him selflessly and said that he has come so far only because of their motivation and support. He shared a video along with the caption: "Dhanyvad. Mere Sabhi shubhchintakon ko Mere chahane Wale Or aur mere kam ki Tarif Karne Walon Ko. I love you all".

Dhanyvad🙏🏼 Mere Sabhi shubhchintakon ko Mere chahane Wale Or aur mere kam ki Tarif Karne Walon Ko😊 I love you all... 🌹😘 pic.twitter.com/LJpABFXgO1 — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 21, 2020

After running for a week, Ramayan spotted the top spot on the BARC TRP list as the highest-ever rating show for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015. Interestingly, even after the second week, the show yet again managed to gain the highest TRPs in both the GEC Urban and Rural segment.



In the latest trends released by Yahoo, search for Ramayan sprung up after it was re-telecast on Doordarshan during Lockdown. The Ramanand Sagar's show beat movies such as Contagion, Good Newwz, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and hit reality show Bigg Boss.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage