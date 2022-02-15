Rakhi Sawant on separation with Ritesh: 'I truly loved him, we had decided to have a child in 2022'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT FAN CLUB Rakhi Sawant on separation with Ritesh

In a shocking turn of events, Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from her estranged husband Ritesh. In her statement, the actress had said that she was 'really sad and heartbroken'. The decision came after several controversies regarding her relationship status during the recent season of Bigg Boss. Now, in an interview, Rakhi opened up on her separation and revealed that she loved Ritesh truly and shall wait for him 'about a year if he wants to come back.' The actress also said that one of the reasons for the separation is -- 'Ritesh was in legal trouble.'

Speaking to ETimes, Rakhi Sawant said, "I didn't call it off. It was his decision. He was with me on Friday (February 11), throughout. We woke up on Sunday (February 13) very normally. Suddenly, he started packing his bags and said that he wants to separate from me as his legal issues (with his ex-wife) have become too much." When asked about having a kid with Ritesh, Rakhi said that they had decided to have a child in 2022.

The actress added that her heart broke after she learnt that Ritesh already has a wife and a kid and that she is trying to come to terms with the fact that everything has ended.

Confirming her split, Rakhi Sawant issued a statement on social media. She wrote, "Dear friends and well wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

"I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision has to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage of life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always," she added.