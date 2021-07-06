Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to get married in July, will have an intimate wedding ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYARKV Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to get married in July

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar are finally set to get married on July 16. The fans had been eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot since the singer proposed Disha while locked inside the BB house. Now, they will be getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Talking to TOI, Rahul Vaidya revealed that it will be a close-knit wedding. It will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.

Disha Parmar added, "My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with."

Rahul Vaidya returned from cape Town, after completing the shoot of Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, the duo is busy making arrangements for the wedding.

It was on Disha's 26th birthday today, Rahul proposed marriage to her while he was on the reality show. A nervous Rahul had sat on his knees and proposed to the actress through the camera and said "Marry Me." The same was seen written on his tshirt.

Recently, Disha flaunted the same tshirt in one of the singer's social media post after which Rahul revealed that he will frame it. Alongside the post, he wrote in the caption, "A T-shirt I can never ever forget... had proposed to my girl using this.. Gonna frame it! (heart emoticon) @dishaparmar."

Rahul and Disha have been dating for more than two years. The two were supposed to get married in June this year but COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plans. Then Rahul had to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will start airing on TV from July 17. It is said that Rahul is one of the finalists in the show. Other than Rahul, the contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.