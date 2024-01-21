'Picture abhi baki hai...', Ayesha Khan's first post after coming out of Bigg Boss 17 goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayesha Khan's 1st post after coming out of Bigg Boss 17

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is at its final stage. There is one week left for the show to end and competition in the finale race among the remaining contestants has become even more intense now. Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya were the latest contestants to be eliminated from the show. After their departure, Bigg Boss 17 has got its top 6 finalists. On the other hand, Ayesha has shared her first post after being evicted from the reality show.

Ayesha's first post after eviction goes viral

Ayesha Khan has shared the first post after being eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. 'It has been a difficult journey, an emotional roller coaster, but I am very surprised by the way you people have supported and loved me. This was not possible at all without you all. Grateful and indebted to your love," wrote Khan.

Ayesha further wrote, 'I have handed over my life in your hands, all I need is your love!! Aur Haan! Picture abhi baki hai mere doston.'

Watch her Insta story here:

Bigg Boss To 6 contestants

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, everyone including Munawar Faruqui, and Ankita Lokhande was seen roasting each other in front of a live audience. After this, live voting took place, due to which Ayesha Khan was evicted after getting the least votes. Along with Ayesha, the names Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya were also included in the nominated contestants of this week of Bigg Boss 17. After Ayesha's eviction, Bigg Boss also threw out Isha Malviya by doing a double eviction this week.

With this, we have the Bigg Boss 17 top 7 finalists. This includes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Srikanth Mashetti. Out of these, the confirmed finalists were Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Srikanth Mashetti as they won the last task.