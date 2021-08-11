Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNAL SINGH/ANKITA LOKHANDE Pavitra Rishta 2: Naagin fame Kunal Singh to play Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest

Actor Kunal Singh who was seen as an antagonist in television's popular show 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' will now appear in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. He will be in a cameo role portraying actress Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest. He says: "I am playing Archana's (Ankita) boyfriend 'Gaurav'. It's a cameo but till the time I am in the show, I have got a very good screen presence. I feel blessed to be part of most loved show. And sharing screen space with popular actors like Ankita, Usha Nadkarni ma'am and Shaheer Sheikh is just like another opportunity."

Kunal is also known for his role of 'Sharavan Suryavanshi' in the show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'. He feels like a homecoming on getting an opportunity to work again with Ekta Kapoor.

"Working with Ekta ma'am is any actors' dream. And I am lucky enough to have got this chance for second time after 'Naagin'. It's just homecoming for me. The productions treat each talent and unit on set as a family," he wraps up.

Talking about the show, Ankita Lokhande will be returning in her popular avatar of Archana. Whereas, Shaheer Sheikh will be seen paired opposite her as Manav. The first part of the show had the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role of Manav, which was later played by Hiten Tejwani.

The announcement of Shaheer Sheikh taking SSR's place in the show met with a sharp reaction. The cast of the show was brutally trolled and call for a ban of the daily soap was also initiated. In lieu of the same, Shaheer penned down a long note that read, "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput..I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty.

Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2."

(With IANS Imputs)