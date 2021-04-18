Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARTHSAMTHAAN/ALIABHATT 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' fame Parth Samthaan all set for Bollywood debut in Alia Bhatt starrer? Find out

TV actor Parth Samthaan has made a lot of fan following with his appearances in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He surprised everyone with the announcement of his OTT appearance in the web series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun.' Well, we've got another piece of good news for the actor's fans! According to the latest report, Parth has bagged his first Bollywood project, and that too with none other than actress Alia Bhatt. Yes, that's true! The reports were confirmed by the actor himself who gave the entertainment portal deets about his first movie and shared that the shooting will begin from this year.

Parth, in an interview with Spotboye said, "It is true and I will be shooting for it this year itself. And really very excited for it and keeping my fingers crossed. The film is under pre-production right now. You know how it is for an outsider to come and everything should fall in place. Be it the director, music director everything should be nice. You get that one big opportunity and you really don't want to miss that out so I want to give my hundred percent towards it and I want to make sure that everything works out well."

Further, he told the portal, "I am hoping for the best. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 everything is getting pushed. So things are a little delayed here also."

Sometime back, there were rumours doing rounds that Parth will be seen in Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There were also reports stating that the two of them will be a part of Resul Pookutty's 'Piharwa' based on the story of Baba Harbhajan Singh martyred during the Sino-Indian war. However, no official announcement has been made yet!

Talking about Parth's upcoming show, it has been made under the banners of Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji and will feature the actor playing the role of gangster Nawab. For the show, he took up smoking however due to the stretch in shooting, it became difficult for him to ditch the habit.

Watch 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun' trailer here: