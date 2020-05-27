Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PARAGTYAGI Parag Tyagi's father dies, actor and wife Shefali Jariwala fly to hometown from Mumbai for last rites

TV actor Parag Tyagi's father passed away on May 25 deu to heart attack. Reports suggest that Parag and wife Shefali Jariwala flew from Mumbai to Delhi and then drive to the actor's hometown in Modinagar, near to Ghaziabad, to attend the last rites. The actor, who was last seen in Zee5's Aghori, has an elder brother, Anurag Tyagi, who is settled in Australia. Meanwhile wife Shefali Jariwala aka the Kaanta Laga was last seen in the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13.

Parag Tyagi spoke to India Forums and said, Yes he was not well. And it happened on Monday. He went for his dialysis and suddenly he got an attack. Shefali and I reached yesterday. We took a flight from Mumbai and luckily the flight services had already started or else we would had to travel by road."

Parag Tyagi is an Indian television and film actor known for playing Vinod Karanjkar in Pavitra Rishta, Thakur Sanjay in Brahmarakshas and Sant Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In a media interaction after Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shefali expressed her desire to adopt a baby girl and said that she and Parag have already begun the paperwork.

“From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption, which was when I was 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon,” she said.

Parag and Shefali got married in 2014, after being in a relationship for several years. The two also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye together.

