Nia Sharma sets the dance floor on fire as Guru Randhawa sings his chartbuster track for her

Nia Sharma, Guru Randhawa and Aamir Ali at Diwali bash

Television actress Nia Sharma was recently at a Diwali bash where she set the dance floor on fire with her sassy moves. Nia grooved with Guru Randhawa on his chartbuster track Suit Suit Karda. A dance video of Guru and Nia has been shared by several fan pages of both the celebrities on Instagram

While Nia stunned in glittery silver lehenga choli, Randhawa was seen sporting an off-white kurta pyjama and dark coloured Nehru jacket along with an embroidered wrap.

Nia and Guru Randhawa pose for a selfie with their friend.

It seems Guru and Nia bonded really well at the Diwali bash.

Another video of Nia flaunting her killer dance moves on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani from Student of the Year 2 is also doing the rounds on social media. The video is bombed by Aamir Ali who gives a funny look at the camera.

The Diwali celebration was also attended by Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Aditi Sharma, Aamir Ali, Kapil Sharma among others.

For unversed, Nia Sharma's last TV project was Jamai Raja 2.0 which streamed on ZEE5. The actress began her television career on the serial Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha as Anu. However, she shot to fame with the character of Maanvi in 2011 show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Later, Nia also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News