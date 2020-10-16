New TV show 'Kaatelal & Sons' underlines that dreams have no gender

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIYAASHANKAROFFICIAL Kaatelal & Sons actress

Megha Chakraborty and Jiyaa Shankar topline a new TV show that underlines the fact that dreams do not have any specific gender.

Titled "Kaatelal & Sons", the show is about Dharampal Thakur and his treasured hair salon named Kaatelal & Sons. Based in Rohtak, Haryana, the show will revolve around several events through the lives of Dharampal (Ashok Lokhande) and his daughters Garima and Susheela (to be essayed by Megha and Jiyaa respectively).

Sharing more details about her character, Megha said: "Garima and Susheela are twins. Garima being four minutes elder to Susheela is more patient, careful and sensitive as compared to her outspoken, impulsive and hotheaded sister. Garima is a character that holds the household together. The show has a beautiful underlying message that our dreams do not have any gender and it will be presented in an extremely entertaining and comic way for the viewers."

Megha was initially nervous to play the role. "I was a little nervous initially because the show is based in Rohtak and my role demands a heavy Haryanvi accent. I am training every single day to perfect my diction," She added.

Jiyaa is extremely excited to portray Susheela. "The prospect of trying something new was exciting, and I am glad to have got an opportunity to inspire our audience as Susheela. She is unlike any character I have portrayed, from her walk to the way she sits, to her language, she is entirely contrary to who I am. My character in the show is outspoken, courageous and a hothead for whom fitness and ambitions hold immense importance," Jiyaa added.

"Kaatelal & Sons" will soon air on Sony SAB.

