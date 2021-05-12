Netizens troll Arrti Singh over vaccination pictures, call her 'overacting ki dukaan'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARTISINGH5 Netizens troll Arrti Singh over vaccination pictures

The vaccination drive is going on in the country to protect the people from the Covid infection, Bigg Boss 13 fame Arrti Singh also took her first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and shared the pictures on social media. The TV actress revealed that she is scared of injections but took the vaccine. She encouraged everyone to take the jab. However, looking at the pictures, netizens trolled her for doing 'overacting.'

In the pictures and video going viral, Arrti was seen getting scared from the nurse giving her the injection. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it...we need to fight this...first dose done @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen...@my_bmc thank u."

Reacting to the post, one Instagram user siad, "attoo karwate waqt nahi pain hua aapko... Overacting ki dukaan." Another wrote, "Nautanki sab ko dekh k.Stop publicity for each happening.Iske phele injection jo lagwaye hai unke videos kyu nhi upload kiye." Another person commented, "arti injection lag raha tha ,kutta thodi katt raha tha."

"Weren't you scared while having that bog tattoo on your hand???? OVERACTING KI DUKKAN," said another.

Meanwhile, actress Asha Negi on Tuesday took a potshot at celebrities who make a big deal about posing for videos and pictures while getting vaccinated. "To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (buddy, spreading awareness is a good thing but please cut down on the overacting, it gets annoying)!" Asha said in a note she posted on Instagram.

She had a further witty dig while captioning the note. "Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (people wonder if you took the videographer along or if the hospital provided one)?" went the caption.