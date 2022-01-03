Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JANKEEPAREKH Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee opens up about son Sufi's COVID-19 diagnosis: He was in ICU but fought it

Actor Nakuul Mehta's singer wife Jankee Parekh on Monday revealed how the couple experienced a harrowing week after their 11-month-old baby was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was subsequently admitted to a hospital here. Parekh took to Instagram and penned an emotional note about their son Sufi's diagnosis, writing that the child was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of SRCC Children's Hospital after his high fever refused to break.

Mehta had opened up about testing positive for the virus on December 23. Parekh said she tested positive days after the "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2" star contracted the virus, followed by Sufi. When the baby contracted COVID-19, Parekh said she experienced the "hardest days" of her life, where she was oscillating between panic, worry and taking care of her own health.

"Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive and it refused to come down in spite of water sponges and medication. We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 and what followed were very hard days in the COVID ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all.

"Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics and injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?" she wrote.

Parekh said Sufi's fever finally broke after three days.

The singer said taking care of the baby singlehandedly at the hospital was "exhausting", a feeling which only exacerbated due to her diagnosis. She thanked her nanny, who stepped into the COVID-19 ICU ward to look after Sufi as her body had "almost given up".

Parekh also thanked the hospital staff for their timely treatment and giving them the "courage to fight". As per her latest Instagram Story, the couple, along with Sufi, are now back home.

"Of what we have read, Omicron is supposedly milder on adults, but to all of you with babies please do not put your guard down. Not now. Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them. The idea of sharing this fight has been to make sure I can extend this awareness, even if it's to just one more parent.

"Also Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience and that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison," she added in her post.