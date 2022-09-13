Nakuul Mehta surprises Ishqbaaz co-star Surbhi Chandna on her birthday | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAMLODYNET Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna celebrated her 33rd birthday on September 11. The actress, among the leading ladies of the television industry, has appeared in many daily soap operas. She rose to prominence with her show Ishqbaaz and went on to work in Naagin 5 as a lead. Her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was loved by fans and soon the two became the audience's favourite on-screen couple. On her special day, Surbhi was surprised by her former Ishqbaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta as she partied with her friends and family.

Nakuul Mehta surprises Surbhi

At Surbhi Chandna’s birthday bash, there was a surprise reunion of the Ishqbaaaz group. As Nakuul arrived, Mansi Srivastava aka Bhavya Pratap Singh of the abovementioned TV show captured Surbhi’s shocking reaction. They were also joined by other members of the show including Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh and Neha Lakshmi. Dropping a picture with the cast and Surbhi, Nakuul wrote, "Back to the future with these cool kids."

Surbhi Chandna's rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma also attended the party. ALSO READ: Did Surbhi Chandna make her relationship with Karnn Sharma Insta official with THIS post?

Surbhi and Karnn Sharma

Surbhi, who is all set to be seen in Sherdil Shergill as Manmeet, seems to have made her relationship with Karnn R Sharma, official. Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a special birthday post for Karnn on September 9. Dropping an 'infinity' emoji in her caption, the actress shared a cute picture with Karnn and wrote, "9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy." She also added an evil eye emoji. Responding to the post, Karnn said, "@officialsurbhic Thank you for always Being my Guiding light.. And standing by my side like a pillar" along with a red heart.

In the picture, Surbhi looked gorgeous in a yellow sleeveless top while Karan exudes smartness in a white t-shirt. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s road safety ad under fire for allegedly promoting dowry

Surbhi's work front

On the show Sherdil Shergill, Surbhi Chandna plays the role of a self-made woman while Dheeraj Dhoopar is from a traditionally rich home. The show revolves around an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some dramatic decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. She then meets a young and carefree Rajkumar Yadav (Dheeraj).

Latest Entertainment News