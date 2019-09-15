Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev reveals why he and Rubina Dilaik separated

Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dilaik

Star Plus' celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye 9 has been hitting the headlines since the day it went on air. After the spat between host Maniesh Paul and judge Raveena Tandon, TV actor Avinash Sachdev, who entered the show as a wild card contestant is in news for his revelation. Avinash has participated in the show with his partner Palak Puruswami.

When Raveena asked Avinash about his past relationship, the TV actor revealed the reason behind his break-up with Chhoti Bahu co-star Rubina Dilaik. Answering it sportingly, Avinash said that they both were quite insecure and never used to give each other the required space.

"Rubina and I were very insecure about everything in life. We never used to give space to each other. I feel very lucky that I have Palak in my life, who keeps me grounded. She understands me completely,'' the actor answered.

On a related note, Avinash was earlier married to actress Shalmalee Desai. The duo tied the knot in 2015 but their marriage soon went kaput and the couple separated in 2017.

Meanwhile, Rubina, who is currently seen in Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki is happily married to Abhinav Shukla.

Besides Avinash and Palak, ex-contestants Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli have also returned as wildcard contestants on Nach Baliye 9.