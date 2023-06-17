MTV Roadies: Gautam Gulati-Prince Narula indulge in heated argument, former calls latter 'bekar banda'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gautam Gulati-Prince Narula's fight

MTV Roadies: Gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula will be seen getting into a heated argument in the upcoming episode of the youth-based reality show 'MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand'. The unparalleled bidding war for contestant Vashu Jain, who impressed the judges with his calisthenics and physical strength will lead to a fiery debate amongst the Kaand-makers. The quarrel will call for an unexpected intervention by Sonu Sood to clear the air.

The gang leaders will be seen getting into a heated argument where agitated Gautam will openly announce that he has the guts to leave the show to which Prince responds: "I will not leave since I love the show." In response, Gautam then removes his jacket and throws it on the floor labelling Prince "Bekaar Banda"!

Host Sonu Sood intervenes and emphasise on the importance of responsibility and effort from the gang leaders, particularly Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

Gautam firmly responds: "See, if anyone gets personal with me then I will leave the show today. I am that gutsy!"

About Roadies

The reality show is back again with its nineteenth season with Rhea Chakraborty. The actress, who was surrounded by controversy for a long time over Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, has returned to the screens as a gang leader along with Prince and Gautam Gulati. The exciting and action-packed sequence shows the never-seen-before avatars of host Sonu Sood and the Gang Leaders.

Launched in 2003, MTV Roadies has maintained its pace of being one of the most-watched reality shows of India. The show's roasting auditions are very famous and it has a massive fan following. In season 19, after high-octane auditions across Chandigarh, New Delhi, Indore, and Pune, 'MTV Roadies Karm ya Kaand' has fans in a tizzy with its fiery new promos, updates and photos.

Latest Entertainment News