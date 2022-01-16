Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MOUNIROY Mouni Roy returns to Television after 5 years in THIS show amid wedding rumours with Suraj Nambiar

After working in films like 'Gold', 'Made in China', and the yet-to-be-released 'Brahmastra', actor Mouni Roy is back to the small screen -- the place where she first made her acting debut. Also known for her dancing skills, Mouni has been roped in as a judge for the upcoming season of the reality TV show 'Dance India Dance Little Masters'. The actress is currently grabbing the limelight for her rumoured wedding with her boyfriend and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27.

For her, dance is an amalgamation of different art forms, and it enriches an artiste. Sharing her excitement for the upcoming season, Mouni said, "For me, dance is an expression. It is an amalgamation of various art forms. I am incredibly excited to be a part of 'Dance India Dance Little Masters' as a judge. I can't wait to watch the young kids showcasing their talent on such a huge platform."

Last year, her music videos like 'Disco Balma', 'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai', and 'Jodaa' turned out to be absolute blockbuster with the actress headlining the song.

For the unversed, Mouni started her acting journey with TV shows 'Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', and rose to fame with the supernatural 'Naagin'.

Mouni Roy has been a part of many reality shows as a host and participant, earlier. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is due for release on September 9, 2022.