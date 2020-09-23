Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHWETA.TIWARI Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari tested positive for COVID19?

TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari is said to have tested positive for COVID19. While the actress has not shared such news yet, according to the reports in TOI, Shweta was keeping unwell for a few days. She underwent COVID19 test and has been unavailable since then. The reports further claimed that the actress hasn't been shooting for the show for a few days as well A source told TOI, "She was not feeling well some time ago after which she got herself tested for COVID-19. Thereafter there has been no news. There are rumours that she has tested positive, but she hasn't issued any statement on this and neither has the production house. So, it's not very clear."

Shweta Tiwari plays the role of Guneet in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She is paired opposite actor Varun Badola in the show. Last week, Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive for COVID19. Taking to Instagram, Rajeshwari wrote, "Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi... I've tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I am so relieved and happy... feeling better already. Haan bhai! aapas mein itna pyaar na ho ki covid -19 bhi share karein! I am thankful for all your love, prayers and messages. It gives me the much needed strength I am sitting tight in one place and the Doctors are helping me tide these times. All is well!!!Dheron Pyaar sabhi ko."

However, Varun Badola has tested negative for coronavirus."I took the Covid test after my wife tested positive. Just received my result and it is negative. A big thank you to all who prayed for my good health. Your wishes do not just keep me going, but alive too," Varun wrote on Instagram. He also gave an update on Rajeshwari's health. "My wife Rajeshwari is doing fine. Waiting for her to recover," Varun added.

Many other TV stars like Himani Shivpuri, Parth Samthaan, Shreenu Parikh, Aditi Gupta and others had also tested positive for the deadly virus and have recovered.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage