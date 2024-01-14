'Marriage is not media masala...', Ankita Lokhande's onscreen mother-in-law comes out in her support

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Usha Nadkarni comes out in support of Ankita Lokhande

These days, the families of Bigg Boss 17 contestants are entering the BB house. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother were the first to enter the house in the show. In the last episode, the parents of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar entered the show. Where every parent is explaining to their children regarding the game and their personal life, but the issue of Vicky Jain's mother is escalating.

Recently, Ranjana Jain had said a lot about her daughter-in-law and actor Ankita Lokhande. Meanwhile, many celebs from the TV industry are also seen supporting Ankita and pointing fingers at Vicky Jain and her mother. Amidst all this, the reaction of Ankita's on-screen mother-in-law Usha Nadkarni has also come to light.

Usha Nadkarni speaks on Ankita and Vicky's relationship

Ankita Lokhande has worked in the show 'Pavitra Rishta' for years. Usha Nadkarni played the character of her mother-in-law in this show. The veteran actor shared some photos and videos of Ankita's wedding on her Instagram and wrote, "Their marriage is not a media masala or a public problem. Let's not make it more worse by passing our comments. It's just gonna add more problems."



Riddhi Dogra and Falak Naz supported Ankita

Riddhi Dogra prayed for Ankita Lokhande's victory. However, she did not shy away from criticizing Vicky Jain through tweets. Falak Naz shared a video of Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law's interview and wrote, "Still aunty, you and your king son do not shy away from insulting her. Wow Aunty. I am not supporting Ankita, but I am not supporting this. Can't digest it. Sad thing." Earlier TV actor and Lokhande's close friend Rashmi Desai had also taken to her Insta story to question Vicky Jain's mother.