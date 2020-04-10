Mahira Sharma's mother reacts to her viral wedding card with Paras Chhabra: Unki sirf dosti hi hai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahira Sharma's mother reacts to her viral wedding card with Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been in the news for their alleged wedding during the coronavirus lockdown. the rumoures were rife that the two lovebirds from the controversial reality show are all set to tie the knot. Their pictures together after the show have surfaced the internet many times. While the duo has not reacted to the marriage rumours, Mahira Sharma's mother Sanya has opened up about the viral wedding card and revealed that they are just good friends.

Mahira's mother told Spotboye, "Agar kuch hoga toh bolenge. Humare taraf se kuch hai hi nahi. If there is something to announce, why will we hide? Shaadi ka bandhan chupaane ki baat thodi hai, koi chori thodi ki hai- jab hogi toh hum batayenge hi. Yeh toh kisi fan ne banaya hai kyunki unko inn dono ki jodi bahut pasand hai." She also revealed that the fans have made the card out of love and not because they wanted to hurt the actors.

When asked if there is a possibility of Paras and Mahira getting married in the near future, she said, "Nahi unki sirf dosti hi hai. She is too young. Abhi toh usko bahut aage jaana hai, shaadi ka toh koi sawaal hi nahi. Their friendship is very strong and I genuinely feel that friendships are forever and are the purest form of relationships- above any other bond."

When Mahira Sharma's mother Sanya appeared on Bigg Boss 13 during the family round, she expressed her anger on daughter Mahira getting very close to Paras. It was said that she didn't like how Paras used to keep kissing her daughter on national television. However, during a recent LIVE session on Instagram , Mahira said that her mother as well as her family like Paras and their bond.

During the interview, when asked about Paras, Mahira's mother said, "I really like him a lot. Duniya chahe jo bolein, usne meri beti ka saath diya, aur main yeh kabhi nahi bhoolungi."

Recently, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma shared a video of themselves on Instagram, donating essentials. "So finally we both decided to help and distributing essential food packages to the underprivileged with the guidelines issued by WHO- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing @officialmahirasharma," Paras captioned the video.

