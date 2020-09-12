Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY GAGNANI Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tests COVID-19 positive

As soon as the shooting resumed, a lot of celebrities fell prey to the COVID-19 and were tested positive and now it seems that another name has added in the list. It is that of Television actor Sanjay Gagnani, who is known for playing the role of antagonist, Prithvi in one of the most popular shows of the small screen-- Kundali Bhagya. He has tested positive for the virus and realized that he was unwell when a few days back he had a fever. The actor has now quarantined himself at home while his brother and bhabhi are there to take care of him. Speaking to the Times Of India he confirmed the news about his health and said, "Yes, I have tested positive today and am home quarantined."

Sanjay in the interview also informed that apart from his medicines, he is also taking kadha and immunity boosters like aloe vera, amla and giloy juice. He said, "I’m also doing regular steam inhalation and salt water gargles. I am sipping on warm water to soothe my throat and eating plenty of fruits."

ALSO READ: Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Himani Shivpuri tests COVID-19 positive

The actor was also in news for his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Poonam Preet. Talking about their courtship he said, "It has been six blissful years of togetherness. I had chanced upon Poonam’s profile on Facebook and added her as a friend on impulse. We started chatting and then, I told her to try her luck as an actor in Mumbai. The rest is history."

Coming back to the show, it is one of the hit shows of Television and stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. Kundali Bhagya happens to be the spinoff of another popular show of Ekta Kapoor 'KumKum Bhgya' that features Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles.

Just today, another Television actress Himani Shivpuri, who is seen in the comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan as Katori Devi, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans. She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID, anyone who has come in contact with me should get themselves tested."

We wish both the actors a speedy recovery!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage