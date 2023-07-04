Kirron Kher says 'do thappad maarungi' as Shilpa Shetty & Badshah call her sick | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty & Badshah along with Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah are back as judges on the new season of the reality show, India's Got Talent. The three have always entertained fans with their chemistry and fun banters. Now, Shilpa recently took to her Instagram handle to share that she is back as a judge on the 10th season of India’s Got Talent. This time the talent show will be hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani. Shilpa Shetty gave us the first appearance of the behind-the-scenes madness that happens between the judges.

In the video, Shilpa and Badshah first tried to make a fool of Kirron Kher by explaining the wrong meaning of being 'sick' and later Kirron argued with Badshah over his fashion choices. Kirron says that she is sick and has a cough. Shilpa replies that if Kirron is sick, she needs to look sick or it will not be believable. She asked, "Khansi ke baad bhi itni sexy lagengi toh kaise chalega? (How does one look sexy despite being so sick? )."

Badshah quickly replies, "Bro, you’re sick." Shilpa explains to Kirron that Badhash is complimenting her and says, “That’s a good thing Kirron ji, if somebody is saying sick, it means a great thing.” Kirron jokingly says, “Do thappad maarungi (I will give you two slaps),” and Badshah wittily replies, “Then I will be sick.”

Shilpa further states, "India’s Got Talent guys", and Badshah interrupts and adds, "But none of it is here and laughs…" Shilpa looks at him and tells him to speak for himself as Kirron Kher and she has got immense talent. Continuing their banter, Shilpa and Kirron was seen making fun of Badshah’s sunglasses and said that all his glasses look the same – big. To this, the rapper replied that like how Kirron and Arjun Bijlani, the show’s host, both have two eyes and a nose, many things in the world are similar. To this, the she said, "Fir tu aise hi do wire laga le na, paise kharchne ki kya zarurat hai? (Then why are you spending so much money on them, use two wires). "Paagal kahi ke, the sunglasses are shaped differently and looks different and if you want to wear such spectacles there why not just keep the glasses attached to your eyes and leave from home that way only.”

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "#IndiasGotTalent… and so do we! And we’re back at it again!" Concluding the video, "Shilpa says that the audience can watch more fun banter on the new season of the reality show."

