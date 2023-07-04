Suhana Khan spotted for movie date with BFF Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is busy building herself in the entertainment and fashion industries. The star kid is stepping into Bollywood with the upcoming musical drama The Archies, which is set to release on Netflix. The star-studded cast includes the much-anticipated acting debuts of Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others. After hectic schedules and shoots, Suhana is now enjoying a break in Mumbai with her family. She was recently spotted in the city with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor.

She was spotted with Shanaya and her brother Jahaan in Juhu on Tuesday night, as they stepped out for a movie night. For the outing, Suhana opted for a black t-shirt, which she paired with denim trousers. The Archies actress completed her look with a simple free hairdo and a no make-up look. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, kept it casual yet classy in a white T-shirt with minimal accessories, a statement watch, and a crossbody bag. Jahaan Kapoor was seen in an oversized black t-shirt. Take a look:

Recently, Suhana Khan became the face of the ace cosmetic brand Maybelline. She attended an event in Mumbai and she undoubtedly made some heads turn with her ravishing appearance. Seeing his daughter building herself a career, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop himself from praising his darling daughter.

Apart from this, Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor-Agastya Nanda and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. It is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

The Archies cast also performed live on one of its songs, 'Sunoh' at Netflix's Tudum 2023 event in Brazil. They were also spotted posing with Alia Bhatt along with Zoya Akhtar at the event.

