The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya, Khushi Kapoor attend co-star Mihir Ahuja's birthday bash; see photos

The Archies cast has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the Netflix film was announced. The cast rocked it again at Mihir Ahuja's birthday bash last night. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedant Raina were spotted attending Mihir's birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai.

According to the viral videos shared by Papparazi on social media, Suhana Khan arrived at the venue in her car and was escorted by the birthday man Mihir. Suhana kept it minimal for the part and opted for a blue striped dress. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and a blue bag. Coming to the birthday boy, Mihir went for an all-black look.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedant Raina arrived together at the venue. While Khushi wore a printed floral green dress and flats, Vedant sported a colourful shirt, denim, and a pair of sneakers.

Watch videos of the birthday bash here:

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. The film will stream on Netflix and the release date has not been finalised yet. The makers recently released the trailer of the film that introduced the dramatic lives of teenagers of Riverdale, a fictional hill station.

The Archies will see Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Watch The Archies trailer here:

The Archies cast also performed live on one of its songs, 'Sunoh' at Netflix's Tudum 2023 event in Brazil. They were also spotted posing with Alia Bhatt along with Zoya Akhtar at the event. Are you rooting for The Archies?

Watch Tudum 2023 Brazil event here:

