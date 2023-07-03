SM & JYP Entertainment agencies deny dating rumours of King The Land couple YoonA and Lee Junho

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM King The Land couple Lee Junho and YoonA

When the reports of YoonA and Lee Junho dating in real went out, fans and netizens couldn’t keep calm. It was even reported that these K-stars have been in a relationship even before the filming for their drama King The Land began. Following the break of this news, fans started talking about them. It was also said that their relationship is the reason for the stars to sign the drama as they have been together way before it started filming. Soon after the news came out, their respective agencies came forward to comment. Both entertainment companies denied the rumors and said that YoonA and Junho are only good friends and not more than that.

Both SM and JYP Entertainment agencies have denied the reports of Girls Generation’s YoonA and 2 PM’s Lee Junho are in a relationship. According to a report in Newsen outlet, both the agencies have denied and said that,

“The two are close, but the reports that they are dating are not true”- JYP Entertainment.

“YoonA is close with Junho, but the rumors that they are dating are not true”- SM Entertainment.

Meanwhile, King The Land has been doing good in terms of popularity and rating. It is an ongoing series available on Netflix. It tells the story of Goo Won, who is the heir of The King Group, a luxury hotel conglomerate, who was thrown into an inheritance war, and Cheon Sa-rand, a hotelier who always has a smile on her face.

YoonA debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls’ Generation, while Lee Junho debuted in 2008 as a member of 2 PM. YoonA has built up her acting career with productions including You Are My Destiny, Love Rain, Confidential Assignment, The King Loves, EXIT, and Big Mouth. Whereas, Lee Junho gained attention for his roles in dramas including Good Manager, Just Between Lovers, Wok of Love, and The Red Sleeve and films including Cold Eyes and Twenty.

