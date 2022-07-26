Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Divyanka Tripathi slams trolls for fat shaming her & asking if she is pregnant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from receiving love, support and appreciation, she is often body shamed on social media. Now, the actress took to social media to address trolls calling her 'fat' or asking her 'if she is pregnant'. However, squashing all the speculations Divyanka informed that she is not pregnant and people should stop body shaming her for not having a 'flat stomach like an ideal woman'.

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram Post

Sharing a dance video, Divyanka wrote "Grooving to life beats unabashed! (Reading a few comments I am compelled to write- "I don't have a flat stomach like ideal woman image portrayed. Deal with it! Don't ask me again if I'm pregnant or fat! My first instinct was that I should delete the video....but no...I won't! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mind set!”

She strongly addressed the trolls and added, "I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media! First this video was about dancing freely... now it's about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED."

"BTW- I blocked those people who are mentally ugly...in case you look for them in my comment section. If they are nasty, I'm devilish!" Divyanka, who is married to Vivek Dahiya, concluded the post.

Soon her post was blessed with support from her colleagues, friends and fans. Divyankas on-screen daughter from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ruhanika Dhawan wrote, "You go girll you’re a beautiful and inspiring." Vahbiz Dorabjee said, "That's the way baby people who love you don't need an explanation. Just be yourself and be Happy." A fan commented, "You are prettiest , sweetest and most adorable the way you are, there's no need to care about bashers, just sway the way you are Div."

On the professional front, Divyanka, who voices her opinions and views actively on social media, proved her acting mettle in several television shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She impressed her fans with her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Even host Rohit Shetty was all praise for him.

