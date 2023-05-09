Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam made a 'big mistake' before heading for Rohit Shetty's show. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAGAUTAM Archana Gautam made a big mistake before KKK13

Archana Gautam is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. She rose to fame with her stint on the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16. After the show, she is riding high on success. She is currently getting ready to fly to South Africa to shoot for Rohit Shetty's popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The actress recently discussed her fears as her departure date for South Africa approaches. She told News18, "I made a big mistake by revealing the fact that I’ve a terrible, terrible phobia of lizards and that’s the only thing I’m scared of in my life. Back home in my village, we used to sleep without anything over our heads and lizards would fall on our face and hands and would even bite us. Right now, I’m in a mind frame where I really don’t know how I will deal with my fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi. All I can do is hope for the best!"

Archana was also quizzed about how she feels when people make fun of her English. The Bigg Boss 16 star said, "I don’t feel bad when people troll me because I feel that even bad publicity is good publicity. When I see people talking about me, be it in a good way or bad, it gives me joy. I know that, at least, I’m the topic of conversation."

She further went on to say, "It affects me at times. They don’t know the kind of childhood that I had, the village I come from and the situations that I’ve been though and endured. People say that I don’t know English and describe me as unpadh gawaar. That hurts me. I’m an Indian and people should be proud of me for speaking in Hindi."

Meanwhile, apart from Archana Gautam, the other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Daisy Shah, Rohit Bose Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Dino James and Aishwarya Sharma. The show will reportedly premiere in July on Colors.

