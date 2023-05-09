The Kerala Story prompts Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Jogira Sara Ra Ra release date to postpone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ADAHKIADAH, NAWAZUDDINSIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Jogira Sara Ra Ra postponed

The Kerala Story has been performing well at the box office despite the controversies surrounding the film. In the midst of all of this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Jogira Sara Ra Ra release date has been pushed back. The film was set to be released in theatres on May 12. However, the release date has been pushed back due to many film releases this weekend, with The Kerala Story being one of the key reasons.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the update. His tweet read, "NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI - NEHA SHARMA: ‘JOGIRA SARA RA RA’ TO RELEASE ON 26 MAY... In view of the number of films releasing this Friday, #JogiraSaraRaRa - starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui and #NehaSharma - will now release in *cinemas* on 26 May 2023."

According to a report in Etimes, "The Kerala Story is running strong in cinemas and there are some more films releasing. Therefore the makers decided to postpone the release of Jogira Sara Ra Ra."

Speaking about Jogira Sara Ra Ra, the film stars Neha Sharma as the lead actress opposite Siddiqui. It also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in pivotal roles. It is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, directed by Kushan Nandy, and jointly produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is having a successful run at the box office and might soon collect over 50 crores. The film was released worldwide on May 5. The first Monday is crucial for every theatrical release and Adah Sharma's film too has faced the same as it registered a drop. On Day 4, the film managed to earn Rs 10.07 crore. The film had an overall 27.57 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Monday, May 08, 2023. While it is expected to slow down over the week, the film should be able to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the coming few days nonetheless.

