Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya shares glimpse of late night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar

Image Source : TWITTER/RAHULRKV_ROCKSTAR Rahul Vaidya's late night video call with Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya is in Cape Town these days for his next show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer has been sharing many pictures and videos from South Africa and making his fans excited. While he is enjoying himself with the other contestants, Rahul is also missing his fiance Disha Parmar. On Saturday, he gave a glimpse of the late-night video call with Disha. Taking to his Instagram stories, Rahul shared a screengrab of their video call in which he was seen laying in bed while Disha seemed all dolled up with eyeliner and lipstick.

Rahul Vaidya shared the pictures with a red heart. Rahul and Disha aka Dishul fans were excited to see the pictures and called them the 'cutest jodi on television."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYARKV Rahul Vaidya's late night video call with Disha Parmar

On the other hand, Rahul also penned down a note as he started his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. Sharing pictures from cape Town, he tweeted, "Started this once in a life time experience called Khatron Ke khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @ColorsTV (Mask off only for clicking the pics)." He confirmed that the show will air in July on TV.

Apparently, Rahul is being touted as the highest-paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

To add on to the excitement of fans, Rahul also dropped gorgeous pictures with actress Rashmi Desai, hinting at a surprise. He said, "Something beautiful coming with the Uber beautiful @TheRashamiDesai Tom on our IG reels!"

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya informed his fans that his Facebook account has been hacked. He shared the news on Instagram and warned fans to ignore posts from his Facebook account. "Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore All the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap. @facebook @facebookapp," wrote the 33-year-old singer on his Instagram Stories.

On the professional front, he was recently seen in the music video 'Madhanya' alongside his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Watch the full song here: