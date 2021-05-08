Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi & Arjun Bijlani share amusing pics from Cape Town

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The stars of Kahtron Ke Khiladi 11 have headed to Cape Town, South Africa for the new season of the stunt-based reality show. This year popular names from the showbiz industry like Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raj Jain and Bigg Boss contestants Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul vaidya among others will be seen performing some dangerous stunts on the reality show. As they are set to begin the shoot, they have been treating their fans with amusing pictures from the South African port city.

Divyanka Tripathi posted a picture from Cape Town on Saturday. In the Instagram picture, Divyanka looks out of the window, overlooking a beautiful backdrop. She has a mug in hand, and the shot was taken in the morning, going by her caption. "Waking up to this," she wrote. "Woohooo!" responded her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, with a heart emoji.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her of leaving son alone for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The actress had also posted a picture from the flight to Cape Town. In the picture, she poses with co-contestant Shweta Tripathi and Astha Gill.

Also read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Full Contestants List: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul, Nikki and others fly to Cape Town

Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, went LIVE on his Instagram account to interact with his fans. While speaking to them, he also gave his Insta fam a glimpse of the scenic city from his hotel window.

Sourabh Raj Jain too shared a motivational post from the sets of the adventure reality show. He wrote: "Embarking on a new journey and as I had promised you I would reveal soon, I’m all set for Fear Factor! It’s a different kind of challenge because not only are we combating the fears we have when it comes to the stunts, but in the current times the greater challenge is the virus our planet is combatting. Looking forward to your wishes so that this journey is a fruitful and safe one!"

Arjun Bijlani, on the other hand, posted some fun pictures as he posed with his co-contestants -- Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill and Sana Makbul. Take a look:

The show will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

For more entertainment news click here!