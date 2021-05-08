Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her of leaving son alone for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ABHINAV KOHLI Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Kohli

TV actress Shweta Tiwari got separated from her second husband Abhinav Kohli in 2019. The duo is often seen blaming each other for their failed marriage. Abhinav Kohli frequently takes to social media to share videos, alleging that Shweta is keeping him away from their son Reyansh. As the actress flew to Cape Town to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Kohli accused her of leaving their son alone. Taking to Instagram, Abhinav shared videos claiming that he did not give Shweta permission to take their son Reyansh to South Africa so she left him alone in Mumbai.

In one of the videos, Abhinav Kohli said, "Shweta has left for South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had asked for my consent to go to South Africa, but I refused since it is not safe to travel amid the spread of coronavirus. She will be working there for 12 hours a day and will leave the child at the hotel, which is not required. I can take care of my son. Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn’t help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committe."

In another video, he said, "My child has anxiety issues. If he doesn’t have any of his parents around him, he feels insecure. So, please help me if you guys have any information share it with me. Shweta has left him alone in these grave times."

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013 after dating for three years. The actress gave birth to a baby boy Reyansh Kohli in 2016. However, by 2017, rumors of their troubled marriage started doing rounds on the internet. Shweta had also filed a complaint of domestic violence against Kohli alleging harassment towards her and her daughter Palak Tiwari.

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari is all set to explore her adventurous side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been part of many reality shows earlier including Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She had won Bigg Boss.