Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: When and Where to Watch, Finalists, Winner of Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: Where to watch, winner of Rohit Shetty's show

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show is all set to end on September 26. In a grand finale, Shetty will announce the winner of the show on Sunday. The contestants have been entertaining the viewers by showing their daredevil side and performing challenging stunts on the show. This year, the shoot of the show happened in cape Town. The top 6 finalists Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood also appeared on Dance Deewane 3 stage and performed with the contestants.

If you are excited to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale, know all the interesting details of the show here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Date and Time

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale will air on September 25-26 at 9 pm.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Where to Watch

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air on TV on September 25 and 26th. The last two episodes will see the top 6 finalists competing against each other to win the trophy. The show will air on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Top Finalists

The top six finalists are-

Arjun Bijlani

Divyanka Tripathi

Shweta Tiwari

Vishal Aditya Singh

Rahul Vaidya

Varun Sood

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Winner and Prize

While the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode will air on September 26 (Sunday), the contestants and Rohit Shetty shot for the same earlier this week and rumours have it that Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner. The TV actor's wife had shared a heartfelt message on his win. On the other hand, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi is the first runner up.

The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Darr vs Dare gets a trophy and a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift car.