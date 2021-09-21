Arjun Bijlani wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Fans congratulate him ahead of the grand finale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI Arjun Bijlani wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will end on September 25-26 with a grand finale. The top 6 finalists will fight to win the trophy. While the last episode of the Rohit Shetty hosted show is yet to air on TV, the gossip galleries have it that actor Arjun Bijlani has won the show. Among the finalists- Arjun, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya, it is said that the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor took to the trophy home. While there is no confirmation, fans have already flooded the internet with congratulatory messages.

Wishing Arjun Bijlani on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, one Twitter user wrote, "He has gone through a lot of things and suffered a lot. He wanted to win this show for his son! And he did!" Another tweeted, "It's his Father's birthday.. It's Favourite Tuesday/ Bappa Day and with all the blessings His Hope won! Going through all the hard works. Challenges. He made us all proud. You Rockstar @Thearjunbijlani More Power to you. Keep winning everything!"

On the other hand, it is rumoured that Yeh Hai Mohabbtein actress Divyanka Tripathi is the first runner up.

Many fans believed that Divyanka Tripathi was more deserving than Arjun Bijlani to be the winner as she never aborted any stunt. She also shone brightly in all the tasks and host Rohit Shetty lauded her courage.

A Twitter user said, "Divyanka had winning qualities no doubt that Arjun had done stunts more than Divyanka but she never said I can't do this I can't do that Face with rolling eyes if Arjun deserves the trophy then Rahul too deserves it! Anyways kismat waalo ko milte hai." Another tweeted, "Frankly speaking I am happy for #ArjunBijlani for he won the show and also one of my favourites in the show but at the same time I felt #DivyankaTripathi was more deserving. For me both are winners."

On Tuesday, the contestants shot for the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun Bijlani shared pictures and videos from the shoot and also treated fans with a photo of the whole KKK 11 gang.