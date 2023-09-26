KBC 15: Zakir Khan, Khan Sir explain 'Sakht Launda' meaning to Amitabh Bachchan; invite him for 'Litti Chokha'

Follow us on Image Source : SONYLIV Zakir Khan and Khan Sir on KBC 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted popular game show featured two special guests on its September 25 episode. Khan Sir, who gained fame during the pandemic with his educational videos on YouTube, and Zakir Khan, known for his stand-up comedy and work in projects like 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Apna,' were the notable guests of the evening.

During the introduction, Amitabh Bachchan shared with the audience that Khan Sir has made a significant impact by providing education to approximately 60 lakh students, highlighting his commendable work and also showered praise on Zakir Khan for his talents and achievements in the field of stand-up comedy.

Zakir Khan explains 'Sakht Launda' to Big B

In a recent promo released by the channel, Zakir and Khan Sir made a dynamic entrance and took over the hot seat. The audience welcomed Zakir Khan with his famous tagline 'Sakht Launda,' and upon witnessing this, Amitabh Bachchan humorously inquired, "Yeh kya hai (What is this)?" To which, Zakir responded, "Sir, yeh ek andolan hai. Jaise apki line hai ki hum jahaan khade hote hai line wahaan se shuru hoti hai, toh jahaan woh line khatam hoti hai, wahan hum jaise log start hote hai," adding a touch of humour to the episode.

Khan Sir invites Big B for 'Litti Chokha'

Khan Sir extended a warm invitation to Big B to visit Patna, Bihar, and try the popular dish of the state, 'Litti Chokha.' During a segment, Khan Sir and Zakir Khan correctly answered a question related to traditional accompaniments to 'chokha.' After which, he extended an invitation to Amitabh, inviting him to Patna to enjoy Litti Chokha. Amitabh accepted the same, mentioning that he had been to Patna many times and had enjoyed the dish. For the unversed, Litti Chokha is a traditional Bihari dish.

ALSO READ: Waheeda Rehman to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour

Amitabh Bachchan asked Zakir about his experience sitting on the hot seat, to which Zakir replied, "Sir, it's a childhood dream come true." He also expressed his love for Amitabh Bachchan's film "Ajooba." Amitabh Bachchan then inquired if Khan Sir had time to watch "Kaun Banega Crorepati," and Khan Sir mentioned that he watches the show whenever he can and even uses the famous "Should I lock it?" dialogue when teaching.

Meanwhile, the influencers will be competing on the show and donate the amount to charity.

ALSO READ: THIS 'Bhangra' video of Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann from Raghav-Parineeti's wedding is unmissable!

Latest Entertainment News