Waheeda Rehman to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Waheeda Rehman

Bollywood icon Waheeda Rehman is set to be honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2021, as announced by the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur. Waheeda Rehman, is celebrated for her exceptional contributions to Indian cinema through remarkable performances in movies such as 'Guide,' 'Pyaasa,' 'Khamoshi', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool,' and 'Chaudhvin Ka Chaand.' Her remarkable career has earned her several accolades, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for her outstanding contributions to the film industry.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honor, is a recognition given by the government to individuals who have made significant and enduring contributions to the world of Indian cinema. Announcing the same, Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others."

He further added, "In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork."

"At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history," Thakur concluded.

Waheeda Rehman is scheduled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in a ceremony that will take place later this year. It's worth noting that the previous recipient of this prestigious award was Asha Parekh, another veteran actress of Indian cinema who was recognised for her remarkable contributions to the film industry.

ALSO READ: Anees Bazmee BREAKS silence on Shahid Kapoor’s exit from his next film: 'Some other hero…'

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman shares a HEARTFELT post on Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary, says 'generosity of talent...'

Latest Entertainment News