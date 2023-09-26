Anees Bazmee BREAKS silence on Shahid Kapoor’s exit from his next film: 'Some other hero…'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor

There were high expectations for Anees Bazmee's upcoming directorial project with Shahid Kapoor, which was initially set to begin filming in August and complete in a continuous shoot through December. However, reports began circulating suggesting that the film had been canceled due to creative differences between Shahid and the filmmaker. The film was supposed to be a comic caper, featuring Bloody Daddy actor in a double role and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. In a recent interview, the director for the first time reacted to fallout news.

In response to the reports of Shahid's departure from the project, Anees Bazmee told News18 that the film has indeed been shelved, at least for the time being. Although he didn't disclose the specific reasons for the alleged fallout with Shahis, he said, "I'm not doing the film with Shahid Kapoor." Adding, he isn’t willing to let go of his script which according 'is a special one'. "I will restart working on the same script after I wrap up the shoot of my next film because it’s a great script according to me. I will do it with some other hero."

What's next for Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor has a busy lineup of projects in the works. He is set to appear in Dinesh Vijan's untitled robot rom-com, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled for release on December 7, 2023, offering fans something to look forward to later this year. The 42-year-old actor was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Bloody Daddy' alongside Diana Penty, Amy Aela, Ronit Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Additionally, Shahid Kapoor will reportedly begin shooting for a thriller drama directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews in the second week of October. This film is titled 'Koi Shaq' and is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

Anees Bazmee's work front

The director, known for films like -- Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008), is now set to helm the third installment of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. This eagerly awaited project will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Production is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Fans of the franchise can anticipate another exciting and intriguing installment in the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' series with Kartik Aaryan taking on the mantle.

