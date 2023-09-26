When Karan Johar advised Shah Rukh Khan to change his jeans brand: 'They’ll just fit you better...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Karan Johar is not only known for his exceptional filmmaking skills but also for his candid and unapologetic personality. He made his directorial debut with the iconic film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. Karan and SRK have since become iconic figures in Bollywood, and their camaraderie is well-known and cherished by fans. Now, in a recent interview, Karan reminisced about his first encounter with Jawan actor.

During the conversation with fashion designer Prabal Gurung, he shared an interesting anecdote from the past, revealing that he (KJo) was aspiring to be a designer, back then. According to Pinkvilla's report, during SRK and Karan's first meeting, the latter offered some fashion and styling tips to the Bollywood superstar.

"I remember my first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. It was crazy because I remember I was an assistant for DDLJ. I told him, ‘Oh, you know you’re wearing Wrangler jeans. You should wear Levi’s jeans. They’ll just fit you better. He was stunned. I didn’t know what gave me that entitlement I had." Adding, Karan further told SRK to flaunt his Adam’s apple. "And I said, ‘Oh you have an Adam’s apple, you must open your shirt 2-3 buttons.’ So, he just kept nodding, and then he said, ‘Will you give me a moment, can you call Adi (director Aditya Chopra) in?’"

Narrating it further, Karan recalled, when he left, SRK told Aditya Chopra, "'Yeh kaun hai? kahan se aaye? Aur yeh mere Adam’s apple ke baare mein kyun baat kar raha hai?’ So, Adi told him, 'He’s a townie, they all talk like this.' I was being very genuine. Eventually, Shah Rukh started finding amusement in all these things that I was saying and he was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I was like, ‘I want to be a designer'"

Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering 'Jawan' has achieved a significant milestone and is enjoying a tremendous success at the box office. The film has been receiving praise from all corners for the world. Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the actioner not only broke records domestically but shattered multiple records at the international box office as well. As per Red Chillies' social media page, 'Jawan' has grossed an astounding Rs 1004.92 crore globally after Sunday's collection.

Apart from this, SRK's next project is the highly anticipated film 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

