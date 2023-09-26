It's OFFICIAL! Alia Bhatt announces Jigra, her first film with director Vasan Bala | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Alia Bhatt

After her promising performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced her next film Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film marks the first collaboration of Bhatt with the filmmaker. Jigra will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production along with Eternal Sunshine Production and will hit the silver screen next year.

Alia Bhatt took to her social media to share the announcement video of Jigra. The video shows an AI creation of Alia Bhatt that gave a gist and introduced the lead. The film will hit the silver screen on September 27, 2024. Along with it, the actor also penned a heartfelt note that read, "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward. JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024."

Watch the announcement video here:

Alia Bhatt was last seen with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film follows the love story of Rocky and Rani, two people from different cultures, on the backdrop of convincing their families for their union. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan and recently hit Prime Video and is available for free.

