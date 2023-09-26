Zeenat Aman shares a HEARTFELT post on Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary, says 'generosity of talent...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEENAT AMAN Veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand

Dev Anand, the legendary actor, would have turned 100 today, had he been alive. On his 100th birth anniversary, Zeenat Aman, who worked with him in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, shared a heartfelt post for Dev Anand on her social media.

Sharing a still from their film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab.Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations."

"It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said. Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot," the veteran actor added.

For the Gen Zs who don't know, Dev Anand, in his autobiography Romancing with Life, mentioned that he wanted to confess his love to Zeenat Aman at the exotic Taj Hotel. However, after learning about Aman's fondness for Raj Kapoor, he stepped back.

In his autobiography, he wrote, "Whenever and wherever she was talked about glowingly, I loved it; and whenever and wherever I was discussed in the same vein, she was jubilant. In the subconscious, we had become emotionally attached to each other. Suddenly, one day I felt I was desperately in love with Zeenat – and wanted to say so to her.”

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman are popular for their portrayal of brother and sister in the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Their song Dum Maaro Dum was a sensation back then and continues to captivate cinema buffs.

