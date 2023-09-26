Dev Anand 100th birth anniversary: A look at the legendary actor's colourful love life

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actor Dev Anand

Cited as one of the greatest stars during the 40s-70s, Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923. The legendary actor worked in more than 100 films in a career spanning over six decades. From Hum Ek Hain in 1946 to Guide in 1965 to Lashkar in 1989, Dev Anand captivated generations with his charm and impeccable acting prowess.

On his centenary birth anniversary, let's revisit Dev Anand's colourful love life with Suraiya, Zeenat Aman, and more.

Dev Anand and Suraiya

In his autobiography Romancing with Life, Dev Anand revealed about falling in love for the first time ever. The actor's first love was Suraiya and the duo worked on more than four films including Shair in 1949, Jeet in 1949, Afsar in 1950, Do Sitare in 1959, and Sanam in 1951. The actor has mentioned in his book that they were not 'destined' to be together. Some old reports say Suraiya was from a different faith, which proved as an impediment to their relationship.

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman

Dev Anand has also mentioned Zeenat Aman in his autobiography. The duo played siblings in the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Speaking of Aman in his book, the actor wrote, "Whenever and wherever she was talked about glowingly, I loved it; and whenever and wherever I was discussed in the same vein, she was jubilant. In the subconscious, we had become emotionally attached to each other. Suddenly, one day I felt I was desperately in love with Zeenat – and wanted to say so to her.”

He also added that he decided to make an honest confession at the Taj Hotel. However, he never proposed to Zeenat Aman after he got to know about her fondness for Raj Kapoor. Dev Anand got married to Kalpana Kartik in 1954 in an intimate ceremony while they were filming Taxi Driver. The couple have two children Suneil Anand and Devina Anand.

