THIS 'Bhangra' video of Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann from Raghav-Parineeti's wedding is unmissable!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The couple had a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony, and pictures from the event have been circulating on social media, showcasing their stunning attire and the grandeur of the occasion. Hours after this, unseen photos and videos from the newlyweds' wedding were circulated and India TV got an exclusive footage of the same. The ceremony was attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza among others.

In the video, one can see Raghav Chadha dancing during his baraat procession and soon CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann joined him in 'bhangra'. Their celebrations and dance was followed by a warm hug. In the video, you can also spot Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh. After the Punjabi 'boli', all the three joined in for dance on the beats of dhol. Take a look:

On September 25 (Monday), Sanjeev Arora took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife posing with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Congratulating the two, he wrote, Sanjeev Arora wrote, "Congratulations to @raghavchadha88 and @parineetichopra on their beautiful union. Wishing this power couple a lifetime filled with laughter, love, and endless happiness."

Sanjeev shared another picture from the celebration, featuring him alongside Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, as well as Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, among others. In his caption, he expressed his absolute delight at being part of the Raghav-Parineeti's wedding festivities. He wrote, "Absolutely delighted to have enjoyed Udaipur Marriage within the company of our esteemed CMs of Delhi @arvindkejriwal and Punjab @bhagwantmann1, along with fellow parliamentarians @sanjaysinghaap, @harbhajan3 and @vikramsahney."

Earlier in the day, several unseen videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony went viral on social media. What caught fans' attention was Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha grooving to the tune after their varmala ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Highlights

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding took place at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. The festivities began with Raghav's sehrabandi at Lake Palace, followed by the baaraat's departure for the wedding venue in curtained boats. Prior to the wedding, the couple celebrated various pre-wedding ceremonies, including haldi, mehendi, and a sangeet where singer Navraj Hans performed live. Thew pre-wedding festivities started with an ardas in Gurudwara followed by a Sufi night.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May, with Priyanka Chopra flying in from Los Angeles to attend the engagement ceremony.

