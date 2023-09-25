Priyanka Chopra blesses newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha after couple shares first photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra misses Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have recently shared photos from their lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The pictures provide a glimpse into their day wedding attire, with Parineeti wearing a blush lehenga and Raghav donning a cream sherwani. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Tennis player Sania Mirza, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were among the other guests who attended the wedding. While all eyes were on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the couple gave it a miss.

RagNeeti, the fan-name for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, has delighted their fans by offering a glimpse of their wedding preparations. Even Parineeti Chopra's sister, Priyanka Chopra, joined in to bless the adorable couple. In the comment section, Peecee showered love and wrote, "My blessings always". Notably, the 'Citadel' actress missed the wedding for reasons best known to her.

The photos also capture moments from their jaimala (garland exchange) and pheras (traditional wedding vows), along with an affectionate moment where Raghav kisses Parineeti on her forehead. Parineeti expressed her deep love and connection with Raghav in her caption, referencing their initial meeting at the breakfast table and how their hearts knew they were meant for each other. She also mentioned that she had been eagerly waiting for this day and felt blessed to finally become Mr and Mrs, emphasising that their journey together as a married couple had begun. This news marks a significant milestone in the lives of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as they embark on their journey of togetherness in matrimony.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti's photo

The actress on Monday (September 25) shared an cute picture of her chilling in the pool with her daughter Malti Marie. In the photo, PC can be seen donning a green bikini set as she bounces Malti in the air.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Highlights

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding took place at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. The festivities began with Raghav's sehrabandi at Lake Palace, followed by the baaraat's departure for the wedding venue in curtained boats. Prior to the wedding, the couple celebrated various pre-wedding ceremonies, including haldi, mehendi, and a sangeet where singer Navraj Hans performed live. Thew pre-wedding festivities started with an ardas in Gurudwara followed by a Sufi night.

The guest list included several of Raghav Chadha's Aam Aadmi Party colleagues, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May, with Priyanka Chopra flying in from Los Angeles to attend the engagement ceremony.

