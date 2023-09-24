Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Couple's Sangeet looks OUT, video LEAKED | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha with Navraj Hans

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who will tie the knot today, hosted a grand Sangeet night for their guests on Saturday. Noted singer Navraj Hans, who performed at the Sangeet function, unveiled the first looks of the couple on social media.

For her Sangeet night, Parineeti Chopra slipped into a stunning shimmery silver lehenga and paired it with a heavily embroidered shrug. Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, sported a black blazer and pants and looked dapper. However, Navraj Hans has now deleted the photos from his Instagram handle.

Take a look:

An exclusive video is also doing rounds on the internet wherein Navraj Hans is performing at the Sangeet night and guests can be seen grooving to his beats.

Watch the video here:

For those who are late to the story, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha practiced no mobile phones policy for their wedding festivities. However, several photos and videos of the high-profile wedding are circulating on social media. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, mobile phone cameras can be seen covered with red stickers.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's mehendi videos were out on the internet. Actor Bhagyashree and Raghav Chadha's uncle Pawan Sachdeva are continuously sharing glimpses of the wedding on their respective social media handles.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were first spotted together in Mumbai while they were on their date night. The couple got engaged in May this year in the presence of their family and friends and some high-profile guests including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Notably, the politicians landed in Udaipur on September 23 to attend the couple's wedding today. A video of Chadha's parents welcoming Kejriwal and Mann is also on the internet.

Watch:

