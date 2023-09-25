Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Here's WHY Priyanka Chopra missed the ceremony, reveals Madhu Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became the most-talked-about couple soon after they announced their relationship. The couple were spotted together earlier this year and cut to September 24, they got married at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Tennis player Sania Mirza, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra are among the other guests who attended the wedding. All eyes were on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who missed it. However, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra marked her presence.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' absence triggered speculations around the tension in the family regarding Joe Jonas' divorce from Sophie Turner. Refuting all the media reports stating the same, the actor's mother Madhu has now revealed the reason behind the couple's absence from the wedding. A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the doctor said her daughter and brother-in-law have been occupied with work, therefore they did not attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra on Monday shared an adorable picture of her chilling in the pool with her daughter Malti Marie. In the photo, Chopra can be seen donning a green bikini set as she bounces Malti in the air.

Take a look at the photo here:

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti

On the other hand, the newlyweds have finally shared their official wedding photos on social media. While the bride opted for a beige-coloured lehenga, the groom donned a white sherwani and completed his bride. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Check out:

Also Read: Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Leela Palace lights up for newlyweds' reception, dances to the tune of Kabira song

Latest Entertainment News