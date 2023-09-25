Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Leela Palace lights up for newlyweds' reception, dances to the tune of Kabira song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

After much ado, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married. The couple embarked on their journey as husband and wife on September 24. Like every other celebrity wedding, Chopra and Chadha's marriage ceremony was high-profile with attendees like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Soon after tying the knot, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception party for their guests. The videos of the venue all lit up and dancing to the tunes of the popular song Kabira featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are now viral. While media remained restricted, some captured the breathtaking view of The Leela Palace from outside.



Reacting to the same, social media users flooded the comment section and congratulated the couple. One wrote, "So beautiful view I really loved." Another fan wrote, "Such a beautiful song." Yet another user commented, "And the biggest coincidence is that it’s shot at nearby hotel udaivilas."

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra, who happens to be among the bride's close friends, gave a sneak peek at the royal reception decorations. The ace fashion designer took to his Instagram stories and shared his look for the party. He donned an all-black shimmery ensemble.





If reports are to be believed Karan Johar had to skip the wedding due to a family emergency. Other anticipated guests who missed the ceremony are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. As per media reports, PeeCee skipped the wedding due to the ongoing tension around Joe Jonas' divorce from Sophie Turner. On the other hand, the bride's good friend Sania Mirza served looks at the wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are yet to drop their official wedding photos on their respective social media handles and fans are waiting for it.

