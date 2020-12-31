Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_CELEBCOUPLES KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan reveals interesting fact about wife Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has been serving the dose of knowledge, wit, and humor on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati for the last many seasons. From improving our general knowledge to giving valuable advice to shows contestants on relationships, art, etc, Amitabh Bachchan takes a notch higher with every passing season.

Where many people watch the show to gain general knowledge, there are some who just watch it for Big B as he gives some insight into his personal life too in the show. The megastar candidly talks about his family and experiences. Recently, during the Wednesday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a contestant on the show Bhavana Waghela took the hot seat.

With the advancement of the episode, Bhavana opened up about how a friend of her husband cheated on them and ran away with their hard-earned money. Hearing this incident, Amitabh Bachchan advised the contestant's husband to be careful in the future and take into account the opinion of the lady of the house as women are blessed with a sixth sense and a stronger instinct. Big- B also shared that his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan always spots mischievous people who have bad intentions. "I feel women have a sixth sense and they are able to better identify a person's hidden motives," said Big B. Amitabh also gave relationship advice to the contestant. The actor asked Bhavana to not fight with her husband, instead, explain things in a calm manner.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. Earlier this year, on his 47th wedding anniversary, Amitabh took to social media and shared pictures and details from his wedding day with his fans. He wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973..!! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. (sic)!!"