Kavita Kaushik's befitting reply to troll who joked about her age: Is it a sin to grow old?

TV actress Kavita Kaushik is not someone who minces her words. The actress has been always open about her opinions and does not bow down to trolls. She came back into the limelight after she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. She received both good and bad publicity for her behaviour in the house. On Friday, Kavita shared a no make-up selfie on social media and got trolled for flaunting her white hair.

Reacting to her post, a Twitter user said, "Budhi ghodi laal lagaam," with laughing emojis. Giving a befitting reply to this troll, Kavita said, "Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai' (I have not used any red leash. I have just used some lip balm, did not even use make-up on my face. By the way, your parents must also be old, what should we do? Is it a sin to grow old in this country? Do you want to teach this child in your profile picture that her life is useless after 40)"

This isn't the first time when Kavita slammed trolls for their derogatory comments. She even tagged Mumbai Police in some of the earlier tweets asking them to take action. Taking to Twitter, Kavita said, "this boy @PanchalNandita has been misusing his freedom on social media, pls take action! @MumbaiPolice" She also shared a screenshot and urged netizens to expose the trolls. She tweeted, "Call them out ! Expose them!."

The user then pleased Kavita Kaushik to spare her and forgive her as she is a girl. She tweeted, "Ma'am maaf kar do mujhse galti ho gayi, mai ek ladki hu plz maaf kar do. Mere mummy papa bahut gareeb log h plz maaf kardo." Another Twitter user also asked Kavita to forgive the troll as it appears to be a school student. However, she said, "Aaj maine jaane diya toh kal kisi choti bacchi ko gaali dega, parson bada ho ke apne aas paas ki ladkiyon ke liye khatra banega! Aaj nahi dara toh kal badi badtameezi karega! (If I forgive him today, he will abuse any other little girl tomorrow, the day after tomorrow he will become a threat to the girls around him. If he is not afraid today, he will do something worse tomorrow.)"

Kavita Kaushik was seen in Bigg Boss 14 in December last year and had stirred a storm on the internet for her controversial appearance. The actress along with her husband Ronnit locked horns with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik after their past came into the limelight. At a time when tension was running high in the house, Kavita's husband Ronnit sent out tweets, stating that Abhinav had a drinking issue and used to send Kavita drunk texts in the past.

In fact, there was an episode when Abhinav and Rubina confronted Kavita and Ronnit over the claims during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. During the whole confrontation, Abhinav didn't deny sending messages to Kavita but objected to the allegation that the content of the messages was violent in nature.