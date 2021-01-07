Cezanne Khan accused of marrying US-based woman for green card, actor denies allegations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CEZANNEKHANDREAMER Cezanne Khan accused of marrying US-based woman for green card

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Anurag Basu aka Cezanne Khan had recently opened up about his wedding plans and said that he has been dating a special someone for the last three years. Soon after confirming that he will be getting married this year, a US-based woman alleged that the actor married her for a green card and filed for divorce once he got it. A lady of Pakistani descent, and a US citizen, Aisha Pirani has claimed that the actor used her and is now hiding that he was married. However, Cezanne Khan has denied all the allegations calling her an obsessive fan.

Talking to TOI, Aisha Pirani said, "I don’t care if he gets married 50 times over now, but why is he hiding the fact that he was married earlier? He cheated on me and used me to obtain green card in the US and lived off my money. The moment he got the Green Card, he filed for divorce."

She added, "Honestly, I had some issues in my first marriage and that’s when Cezanne started showing affection towards me, when I met him at my husband’s house in Mumbai. He hid our marriage from his mother saying she wouldn’t approve of it, being an orthodox woman, who would want a younger daughter-in-law. I let the matter go since I was in love with him, until the second year of our marriage when he began chatting with his former girlfriend. When I objected, he started fighting with me."

Aisha claims that she married Cezanne on April 3, 2015. She also produced proof and alleged that in March 2020, she had written to the US Immigration authorities, and Mumbai police that Cezanne has two passports both of which have a different date of birth. She cliamed that after this, Cezanne started sending her abusive texts.

On the other hand, Cezanne Khan denied all the allegations and called Aish an obessive fan. He said, "I was never married to her. This is a case of an obsessive fan. It’s irrelevant to talk about such people. She is just trying to gain publicity through me."

He added, "She is the sister of my cousin’s wife who lives in Karachi, that’s how I know her. I have no idea about any marriage certificate. She morphs a lot of stuff. She has been posting messages on social handles for two to three years and my fans have been asking me whether all this is true. There is a limit to obsession and this is going overboard now. The fact that she was married to me and we are now divorced is her fabrication. I haven’t said anything to her because I know she is obsessive."

Talking about his wedding with his current girlfriend, Cezanne had said, "We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year. She stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life."

Cezanne Khan was last seen in Seeta Aur Geeta in 2009.