Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Patel is the new Mr Bajaj after Karan Singh Grover

Popular TV actor is all set to play the new Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.. Joining the show is special for him also because he was part of the original "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", which aired from 2001 to 2008. In the original, Ronit Roy had become popular as Mr Bajaj.

"I look forward to playing Mr Bajaj and we begin shoot next week. It's going to be fun in many ways to begin with shooting after almost 3 months and most importantly, the fact that I played the role of Mr Bajaj's son's friend in the original. Now playing Mr Bajaj... life comes full circle," Karan said.

Karan has replaced actor Karan Singh Grover, who played Mr Bajaj for a while in the new Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Karan Singh Grover had thanked his co-stars and producer Ekta Kapoor on his exit from the show. He wrote, “Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya’ll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa.”

Karan Patel was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

(With IANS Inputs)

