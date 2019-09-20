Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gauahar Khan to step in Hina Khan’s shoes as Komolika?

Definitely one of the most talked-about shows of the small screen Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been impressing us ever since its inception. The show excited the fans because of the new star cast which included names of Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan playing the role of Anurag, Prerna and Komolika. Soon Hina bid the show goodbye and started reports of new actresses joining on her place but till date, no one has been finalized. Meanwhile, a new one has popped one and it is that of Gauahar Khan.

A recent report in Pinkvilla suggests that the makers are thinking on roping in Bigg Boss 7 winner for the negative role. A closed source told the portal, "The makers are very keen on having Gauahar on-board to play Komolika on the show. Gauahar even gave the look test and has been in constant talks with the production house.”

Further, the source said, “The makers seem convinced and are insisting on having Khan as the new Komolika, but Gauahar is in a dilemma given that she has other web series and projects in hand. However, final talks and modalities are yet to be discussed."

The show created headline when actor Karan Singh Grover made his entry as Mr. Anurag Basu. His salt and pepper looks were loved by everyone.

Even the relationship rumors between Erica and Parth ignited the fire. However, buzz claims that the two have broken up just like the original actors Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan who started dating during Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Meanwhile, Hina who left the show because of her work commitments was spotted at Parth Samthaan’s housewarming party. Have a look at the pictures here:

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News