Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes tests COVID19 negative, thanks fans for prayers

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 leading man Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVId19. The actor announced the news on Sunday through his social media account. This led to the shooting getting stalled and all other artists also underwent the coronavirus test. While there were rumours that leading lady Erica Fernandes has also tested positive, she finally informed the fans that her results are out and she is COVID19 negative. Taking to her Instagram, Erica thanked her fans for prayers the prayers and shared the news.

She wrote, "Just received my results And the reports are Negative. Thank you guys for your prays and concern."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAM_EJF Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes tests COVID19 negative

On Tuesday, Erica Fernandez addressed the rumours that she has tested positive for the COVID19. Refuting the rumours, she wrote, ""It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative I have yet not received my results. My special request to online portals, PLEASE DO NOT spread false news before confirming. I will for sure let you know the end result when I learn about it. Much love. Stay positive. Stay safe."

Earlier, Erica and Parth's costars Shubhavi Choksy and Pooja Banerjee also tested negative for COVID19. Actress Aamna Sharif, who plays Komolika in the show, has also reportedly tested negative.

Announcing about his condition, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share that he has tested COVID19 positive with mild symptoms. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested.And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care"

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms had released a statement on Sunday, saying a talent from the show has tested positive for COVID-19. “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees,” a spokesperson for the banner said in a statement. The makers are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” they said.

All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji.

Take care.

“We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets,” the spokesperson added.

