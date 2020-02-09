Kamya Panjabi gets engaged in presence of her 10-year-old daughter. See inside photos and videos

Kamya Panjabi gets engaged boyfriend Shalabh Dang

TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi got engaged to boyfriend Shalabh Dang in a simple ceremony. The couple exchanged ring in a gurudwara amidst the presence of their family members. Kamya shared photos and videos of the ring ceremony on Instagram.

The video gives a glimpse of the celebration that was intimate but full of fun. Kamya shared a couple of photos. The first picture gives a close look at her huge engagement ring as she held Shalabh's hand. In other picture, Shalabh is seen going down on his knee while holding the ring as Kamya laughs. Kamya also shared photos of them praying at the gurudwara.

The newly-engaged couple flaunts their rings in one of the photos.

The TV actress has began the pre-wedding festivities with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Kamya shared photos of herself clad in a saree as she posed beside Lord Ganesha's idol. ''And the celebration of #shubhmangalkasha begins Jai Mata Di #matakichowki,'' the caption read.

Friends from the industry showered her with best wishes on her new beginning. Gauahar Khan, Vindu Dara Singh, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kavita Kaushik and Pooja Singh wished the couple. Congratulating Kamya and Shalabh, Kavita Kaushik wrote in her Instagram stories, “Couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds. Huge congrats guys!!! Partyyyy.”

Earlier, Kamya gave a sneak-peek into her bachelorette. She captioned the post, ''Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. yes yes Meri Shaadi hai.”

Talking about her would-be husband, Kamya has earlier told Hindustan Times that it is the first time in 40 years that she's feeling so loved. “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” Kamya had said.